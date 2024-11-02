Drastic drop in Punjab farm fires, but late harvest a worry

Punjab has recorded a significant reduction in stubble burning during the paddy harvest season this year till roughly the halfway mark of when farmers set fire to their fields, data from the government and from independent sources showed on Saturday, though experts caution delayed harvesting could still pose a threat. Stubble burning seen in a field, in Sangrur on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

NASA’s VIIRS satellite monitoring system recorded 3,916 fire incidents between September 15 and November 2 this year, compared to 11,262 during the same period last year, marking a dramatic shift in the annual stubble burning pattern that typically blankets north India in hazardous smog.

Between October 1 and November 2, there were 3,570 fires this year, compared to 8,586 fires last year and an average of 30,249 on average between 2012 and 2021.

Officials in the Punjab government cited data from Indian Agricultural Research Institute’s bulletin, which reported even lower numbers through their monitoring system, counting 3,537 fires from September 15 to November 1, compared to 9,594 in 2023 and 17,846 in 2022.

However, the reduction coincides with slower harvest progress. Agricultural department data showed farmers have harvested paddy crop over 1.75 million hectares—approximately 54% of the 3.2 million hectares cultivated this season. This is marginally behind last year’s pace when 56% was harvested by November 1.

The pattern mirrors 2023’s season, which saw an unusual spike in the final phase of burning in mid-November, which falls later than the peak period that was typically recorded in early November. Last year’s data showed substantial fire incidents between November 14-16, averaging about 1,700 fires daily during a period that typically sees declining numbers.

A senior official in the agriculture department said the authorities are keeping a close vigil for such a possibility. “Authorities are on their toes because there might be sudden rise in fires as farmers prepare to sow wheat. The state government is on alert since within a week, farmers who are busy selling produce will start wheat sowing,” this person said, asking not to be named.

Officials attributed the reduction to a comprehensive management strategy. “Year after year we have been strengthening the action plan, and the game changer this year has been the support of farmers and a strong will for change,” said Adarsh Pal Vig, chairman of the Punjab Pollution Control Board.

Farmer body representatives confirmed that the growers had refrained from taking to burning the stubble left behind after harvesting paddy, a practice that is preferred for being cheap and quick. Jagmohan Singh general secretary of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Dakounda said farmers showed restraint despite the extra effort needed to manage paddy stubble. “This should also be brought on record that government is not supporting farmers rather but is using punitive action, registering FIRs, imposing fines and making red entries in their land record, which is condemnable,” he said, demanding more incentives for farmers to better manage crop residue.

According to officials in the government who asked not to be named, the state is projected to manage 19.52 million tonnes of paddy straw this year, up from 15.86 million tonnes in 2023. This includes both in-field management and industrial usage, with significant expansion in biomass power projects, compressed biogas plants, and industrial boilers.

The state has deployed 9,492 field functionaries to monitor burning, including 1,389 cluster officers and 4,965 nodal officers. Of 2,793 incidents investigated through October 31, officials confirmed burning in 1,267 cases, resulting in ₹33.20 lakh in fines, 1,626 police complaints, and 1,256 adverse entries in land records.

District-wise data showed varying harvest progress across the state. Northern districts had higher completion rates, with Kapurthala leading at 87. Southern districts lag significantly, with Fazilka and Bathinda reporting only 25% and 20% completion respectively.