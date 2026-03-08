Dream of making J&K nation’s spiritual heart not distant, says Sinha

Lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Saturday inaugurated the infrastructure upgradation and beautification works at holy Shiv Khori Shrine in Reasi district. The works were completed by JSW Group under its corporate social responsibility. He said that the flame of tapas and dharma for which this land was once renowned across the world - we are relighting it with full conviction. (HT Photo)

In his address, LG expressed gratitude to Sajjan Jindal, CMD of JSW Group and his entire team for the historic endeavour. “I see this as a profound act of kindness for humanity’s shared heritage,” he said. LG Sinha said since the 2023 MoU with JSW Group, we awaited this day and today, anticipation ends.

“Shiv Khori’s awakening begins. We have not only upgraded infrastructure but fortified faith itself. I have always held a firm conviction that the light of spirituality must be readily accessible to every person in society,” the LG said.

He emphasised that the infrastructure upgradation of Shiv Khori is an announcement that the holy shrines of our ancient tradition are being reawakened and restored to life. He said that, today, devotees’ perseverance bears fruit and we fulfilled the vibrant dreams of our ancestors who yearned for it.

“Our strong belief in spirituality has guided every effort - from the historic upgradation for Baba Amarnath Yatra, to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board’s vision of transforming the entire region into a living spiritual corridor, to placing Shiv Khori firmly on the map of India’s great centers of devotion,” he said. He reiterated that it is his prime objective to make Jammu and Kashmir a vibrant, breathing spiritual heart of the nation.

“After five years of sustained efforts, I can say with quiet satisfaction-that dream is no longer distant. Today I say with deep confidence that after centuries, Jammu Kashmir is experiencing a genuine spiritual, cultural, and social renaissance. This Union Territory is re-emerging as a centre of knowledge, art, music, and philosophy,” the LG said.

He said that the flame of tapas and dharma for which this land was once renowned across the world - we are relighting it with full conviction. He called upon the youth to create balance in inner and outer life. “This renaissance is for you. Come to the sacred shrines of this land and allow yourself to feel what centuries of unbroken devotion feel like when it meets you in silence. That energy does not belong to the past. It flows still- and it is yours to draw from,” he further said.