Friday, Jul 12, 2024
Drive to plant 3 crore saplings to begin soon: CM Mann

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 12, 2024 09:22 AM IST

Deputy commissioners have been asked to identify vacant land in their respective districts for ensuring massive plantation.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said it was the need of the hour to enhance the forest cover in the state. Chairing a meeting to review the forestation drive in the state here at his office, Mann said the state government has set a target of planting around 3 crore saplings for which a massive drive will be started in the coming days.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.
Mann said farmers can play a proactive role for transforming this campaign into a public movement, adding that as the food growers have made the country self-reliant in food production, they can play a major role in enhancing the green cover.

The CM said 1.2 crore saplings were planted last year. He asked the deputy commissioners to identify vacant government land in their respective districts for ensuring massive plantation.

The CM said the DCs should personally monitor the plantation drive at the ground level. He said there were 14.01 lakh tube wells, adding that if every farmer plants four saplings then the forest cover will be enhanced considerably.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Drive to plant 3 crore saplings to begin soon: CM Mann
