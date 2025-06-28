Driver, helper killed as truck falls into gorge in Ramban

A truck driver and his helper were killed after their vehicle veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Ramban district on Saturday morning, said officials. The deceased were identified as driver Raju Bhat, 40, and Suraj Kumar, 35, both residents of Udhampur. (HT File)

The deceased were identified as driver Raju Bhat, 40, and Suraj Kumar, 35, both residents of Udhampur.

“They were killed early morning after their canter truck skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge near Nachilana on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in the Banihal area,” said SHO Banihal, inspector Ashiq Bukhari.

He informed that the truck was on its way to Srinagar from Jammu when the driver lost control over the vehicle.

He said soon after the incident, a rescue operation was launched by the police and Himalayan QRT Ramsoo volunteers.

Their bodies were shifted to sub district Hospital Banihal for medico-legal formalities. Police are investigating the cause of the incident.