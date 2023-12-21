close_game
Drone, 2.7kg heroin seized in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Drone, 2.7kg heroin seized in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

ByAgencies, Tarn Taran
Dec 21, 2023 07:44 AM IST

The recovered drone is a Quadcopter (model - DJI Matrice RTK 300, made in China), Border Security Force added.

In a joint operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab police recovered a Chinese drone and 2.718kg heroin from a field on the outskirts of the Dal village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran, an official statement by the BSF said on Wednesday.

Based on specific information, the BSF troops along with the police intercepted the suspected drone near the Dal village. During the search operation about 5.30pm, the troops recovered a China-made drone along with one packet of contraband items, suspected to be heroin weighing 2.718 Kg, from the field, the official statement said.

The recovered drone is a Quadcopter (model - DJI Matrice RTK 300, made in China), it added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF and the Punjab Police recovered a drone and a packet of contraband items weighing 540gm attached to it from a field near Dhanoe Khurd village in Amritsar.

