Drone drops IED near Indo-Pak border in Kathua

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) dropped by a Pakistani drone at Manihari village of Kathua district. The improvised explosive device (IED) that was dropped by a drone from Pakistan at Manihari village of Kathua district on Thursday. (HT Photo)

A spokesperson said that BSF personnel noticed the drone at Manihari near the zero line. The area comes under the jurisdiction of Rajbagh police station in Marheen tehsil of Hiranagar sector around 12.45am on Thursday.

“The alert troops engaged the drone by fire. Subsequently, the area was searched and an IED dropped by it was recovered,” the spokesperson said.

The drone is believed to have returned to Pakistan, the official said, adding that the IED is being examined by experts.