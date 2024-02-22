 Drone drops IED near Indo-Pak border in Kathua - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Drone drops IED near Indo-Pak border in Kathua

Drone drops IED near Indo-Pak border in Kathua

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 22, 2024 01:55 PM IST

BSF personnel fired at it before it returned to Pakistan; consignment recovered from Manihari village near zero line

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) dropped by a Pakistani drone at Manihari village of Kathua district.

The improvised explosive device (IED) that was dropped by a drone from Pakistan at Manihari village of Kathua district on Thursday. (HT Photo)
The improvised explosive device (IED) that was dropped by a drone from Pakistan at Manihari village of Kathua district on Thursday. (HT Photo)

A spokesperson said that BSF personnel noticed the drone at Manihari near the zero line. The area comes under the jurisdiction of Rajbagh police station in Marheen tehsil of Hiranagar sector around 12.45am on Thursday.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“The alert troops engaged the drone by fire. Subsequently, the area was searched and an IED dropped by it was recovered,” the spokesperson said.

The drone is believed to have returned to Pakistan, the official said, adding that the IED is being examined by experts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On