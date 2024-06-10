Drone, heroin seized near Pak border

A drone along with a packet of heroin was seized from the outskirts of a village near the Pakistan border in Amritsar, a BSF spokesperson said on Monday. The Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted the drone when it entered the Indian territory from Pakistan’s side late on Sunday. Another China-made drone that was seized in Tarn Taran on Monday.

During a search operation, troops seized the China-made drone and a packet of heroin weighing 530 grams on the outskirts of Rattankhurd village. The packet was wrapped in a yellow adhesive tape, with a small LED light attached to it, the spokesperson added.

Another drone was seized in Tarn Taran. Taking to microblogging site X, the BSF stated, “Acting on information from the intelligence wing about the presence of a drone in a border area, troops conducted a search operation and seized the China-made DJI MAVIC 3 Classic drone.”

Found in a damaged condition, the drone was seized from a field adjacent to Naushera Dhalla village in Tarn Taran district. The reliable information and swift action of the BSF troops effectively thwarted yet another attempt of drone intrusion in Punjab from across the border, the BSF added. (With inputs from ANI)