Drug accused gives cops the slip

A prisoner brought from Hoshiarpur to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, for treatment escaped from the custody of Punjab Police on Tuesday. A prisoner brought from Hoshiarpur to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, for treatment escaped from the custody of Punjab Police on Tuesday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The prisoner was lodged in the Hoshiarpur jail in two cases of the NDPS Act. The accused has been identified as Gopi, a resident of Mohalla Ravidas Nagar, Hoshiarpur.

Police said he was booked in two separate NDPS cases in 2021 and was lodged in the Hoshiarpur Jail since April 19, 2021. He was sent from the Central Jail, Hoshiarpur, to the GMC, Amritsar, for treatment, from where he was further referred to the PGI, Chandigarh.

According to information, the accused was sent to Amritsar for treatment from May 29 to May 30. On May 31, he was referred to the PGI, Chandigarh, from where he escaped from police custody on June 2 at around 8.30 pm. At that time, ASI Vijay Kumar and another cop of Hoshiarpur police were deployed to guard the accused.

The incident was reported to senior officials by ASI Satpal Singh of the Police Line, Hoshiarpur. Taking immediate action, the Sector-11 police station recorded the statements of the police personnel.

A police official said departmental action against the policemen concerned has been recommended.

The UT police has registered a case under Section 261 and 262 of the BNS. Several teams have been formed to arrest the accused and raids are being conducted to nab the accused.