Drug addict son held for killing father for refusing to give him money

Four days after the decapitated body of a 60-year-old man was recovered from his house at Deep Singh Wala village in Faridkot district, the victim’s drug addict son was among three people arrested for the murder. The head was also found buried in the house.

Police said Harpal Singh was murdered by his son Pipal with the help of his friend Gursewak Singh and domestic help Jaswinder Singh at Deep Singh Wala village early on Sunday when he refused to give money to his son for drugs.

Superintendent of police Bal Krishan Singla said that during a random check, they found the head buried inside the house on Tuesday and also recovered the rope that was used to strangulate him. “After the recovery of the head, we rounded up the family members and domestic help. Pipal and the other accused confessed to committing the crime during interrogation,” he said.

“Pipal is a drug addict and was recently admitted to a de-addiction centre. A case is registered against him under the NDPS Act in the Gur Har Sahai police station. Harpal used to stop his son from taking drugs and refused to give him money for it, which led to the murder. Pipal thought if his father dies, all the property will belong to him, and he won’t have to ask him for money. So, along with Jaswinder and Gursewak, he drugged his father with an injection while he was sleeping and strangulated him to death. Later, they hanged the body, using a plastic rope to make it look like a suicide. But the body fell on the floor and with the force of the drop, the head got severed,” he said.

Police have recovered the syringe used to drug the victim and the remaining part of the rope used to hang him.

A case was registered under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sadiq police station.