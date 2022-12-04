Drug addict stabs relative to death in Amritsar

A 45-year old man was stabbed to death allegedly by his drug-addict relative in Rayya on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Narinder Singh while the accused is his relative Gurbinder Singh alias Gopi (son of victim’s sister-in-law). Police said Gopi had killed Narinder Singh, who used to stop him from taking drugs.

Soon after the incident, people of the area had caught the accused and tied him with a tree, but he managed to flee. Police have launched hunt to nab him.

According to the victim’s family members, Gopi visited their home on Sunday morning. They said as soon as Narinder opened the main gate of the house, Gopi stabbed him at least five times. Narinder was rushed to a private hospital in Amritsar, but was declared brought dead, said police. The family members of the victim alleged that Narinder was against Gopi’s drug consuming habits and the latter had been keeping grudge of this.

“Gopi was fed up with his uncle who used to stop him from taking drugs. We have registered a case of murder against the accused,” said Beas station house officer (SHO) Yadwinder Singh.