Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Drug addict stabs relative to death in Amritsar

Drug addict stabs relative to death in Amritsar

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 04, 2022 10:56 PM IST

A 45-yr old man was stabbed to death allegedly by his drug-addict relative in Rayya. The deceased has been identified as Narinder Singh while the accused is his relative Gurbinder

Police said Gopi had killed Narinder Singh, who used to stop him from taking drugs. (Representational photo)
Police said Gopi had killed Narinder Singh, who used to stop him from taking drugs. (Representational photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

A 45-year old man was stabbed to death allegedly by his drug-addict relative in Rayya on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Narinder Singh while the accused is his relative Gurbinder Singh alias Gopi (son of victim’s sister-in-law). Police said Gopi had killed Narinder Singh, who used to stop him from taking drugs.

Soon after the incident, people of the area had caught the accused and tied him with a tree, but he managed to flee. Police have launched hunt to nab him.

According to the victim’s family members, Gopi visited their home on Sunday morning. They said as soon as Narinder opened the main gate of the house, Gopi stabbed him at least five times. Narinder was rushed to a private hospital in Amritsar, but was declared brought dead, said police. The family members of the victim alleged that Narinder was against Gopi’s drug consuming habits and the latter had been keeping grudge of this.

“Gopi was fed up with his uncle who used to stop him from taking drugs. We have registered a case of murder against the accused,” said Beas station house officer (SHO) Yadwinder Singh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out