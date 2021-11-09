Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Drug overdose: 25-year-old Ludhiana man found dead, 2 held
chandigarh news

Drug overdose: 25-year-old Ludhiana man found dead, 2 held

The victim, who worked at a Ludhiana factory, injected narcotics bought from a local woman into his veins and died of a drug overdose at one of his friends’ house
The victim, who was an addict, was found lying dead on the floor with froth coating his mouth. The Ludhiana Police suspect he died of a drug overdose. (Representative Photo/File)
The victim, who was an addict, was found lying dead on the floor with froth coating his mouth. The Ludhiana Police suspect he died of a drug overdose. (Representative Photo/File)
Published on Nov 09, 2021 05:44 PM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two people were arrested after a 25-year-old factory worker died of suspected drug overdose here on Monday.

The victim, Pankaj Kumar, 25 of Mundian Kalan, was found dead at one of his friends’ house. The victim’s father, Surinder Kumar, said that one of the accused, Prabhjit Singh of Sarpanch Colony, had taken Pankaj with him on pretext of finding him a new job. However, when he did not return, Surinder went to Prabhjit’s house the next day and found his son lying dead on the floor with froth coating his mouth.

Assistant sub-inspector Surjeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said Prabhjit had administered a poisonous narcotic concoction to Pankaj, who was a drug addict. The two had bought the drugs from one Bala Verma of EWS Colony, who has also been arrested.

A case was registered under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to the murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 09, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out