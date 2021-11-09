Drug overdose: 25-year-old Ludhiana man found dead, 2 held

Two people were arrested after a 25-year-old factory worker died of suspected drug overdose here on Monday.

The victim, Pankaj Kumar, 25 of Mundian Kalan, was found dead at one of his friends’ house. The victim’s father, Surinder Kumar, said that one of the accused, Prabhjit Singh of Sarpanch Colony, had taken Pankaj with him on pretext of finding him a new job. However, when he did not return, Surinder went to Prabhjit’s house the next day and found his son lying dead on the floor with froth coating his mouth.

Assistant sub-inspector Surjeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said Prabhjit had administered a poisonous narcotic concoction to Pankaj, who was a drug addict. The two had bought the drugs from one Bala Verma of EWS Colony, who has also been arrested.

A case was registered under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to the murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.