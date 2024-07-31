Drug peddler’s assets worth 8.4cr attached

The city police on Wednesday attached assets worth ₹8.41 crore belonging to a drug peddler. Police pasting notice outside property of a drug peddling accused in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

The action was taken against Amritraj Singh Deol alias Amritpal Singh alias Amrit of Dhaula village.

Joint commissioner of police (JCP) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said a case under sections 22, 61, 85 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the accused at the Ladhowal police station on March 27 after a recovery of 260g heroin. The police had also recovered a .32 bore country-made pistol, two cartridges and a Toyota Fortuner sports-utility vehicle (SUV) from his possession.

The JCP added that during the investigation, it was found that the accused had invested the proceeds from drug peddling to purchase properties, including two residential properties of 1,000 and 1,210 yards and some vehicles.

According to officials, a report was sent to the respective authorities in New Delhi and freezing orders under Section 68-F (2) of the NDPS Act were issued by the competent authority.