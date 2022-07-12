Drug peddler’s properties worth ₹83.22 lakh attached in Kaithal
The properties of a known drug peddler, who has been declared a proclaimed offender, were attached and his assets frozen in Kaithal district on Tuesday.
The accused, Gurmez Singh alias Gurmail of Dabankheri village, had purchased properties worth ₹83.22 lakh from the proceeds of drug peddling, police said.
A police spokesperson said, “On the request of the Haryana Police, a competent authority in New Delhi, passed orders to freeze the movable and immovable assets of the accused. The action was initiated under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, so that the accused is unable to sell, transfer or gift his property to anybody.”
Singh has five cases registered against him under the NDPS Act, of which two were registered in Kaithal district and one each in Fatehabad, Bhiwani and Patiala in Punjab.
The accused was sentenced to 10 years in prison and slapped with a fine of ₹1 lakh after 160-kg poppy husk was seized in Fatehabad district in 2002. A district court declared him proclaimed offender in 2020 after the police recovered over 226 kg poppy husk in the jurisdiction of the Guhla police station.
-
Delhi records 400 new Covid cases, positivity rate 2.92%
Delhi on Tuesday recorded 400 new Covid cases with a positivity rate of 2.92 per cent and one more fatality, according to the health department. With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's Covid caseload climbed to 19,41,415 while the death toll rose to 26,285, the bulletin said. Delhi had on Monday reported 280 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 4.21 per cent. No new deaths were logged.
-
UP govt forms SIT to probe six cases against Zubair
LUCKNOW The U.P. government on Tuesday formed a Special Investigation Team for transparent investigations into six cases registered against Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in various districts of the state, said officials. The team will supervise and probe all six cases registered against Zubair in Hathras, Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar, Lakhimpur Kheri and Sitapur. Two cases were registered in Hathras while one each was lodged in Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar, Lakhimpur Kheri and Sitapur, aDG (law and order) Prashant Kumar said.
-
Now, UP decides to allow generators to import coal
LUCKNOW Making a U-turn on the issue, Uttar Pradesh has finally decided to allow its thermal power plants to import expensive foreign coal to partially meet the state's fuel requirement after having avoided taking the decision that it considered as 'unpalatable' for months. Buying expensive foreign coal, it was felt, would put an additional financial burden on generating companies, which might feel forced to increase electricity price to recover the increased cost.
-
CP withdraws circular on registration of molestation, Pocso cases
Mumbai The controversial circular issued by former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey regarding registration of molestation cases and offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, which caused furore among citizens and activists, has been withdrawn by the police.
-
Shortcut politics based on populist measures can destroy India: Modi in Deoghar
Appealing to people to reject populist political agendas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told people in Jharkhand that “shortcut politics” is bound to destroy any country in the long run. PM Modi made the remarks while addressing a Bharatiya Janata Party rally in Jharkhand's Deoghar, where he inaugurated several infrastructure projects, including a greenfield airport and laid foundation stones for several projects worth thousands of crores of rupees.
