{Drug racket busted} Three arrested, 5 kg heroin from Pak seized in Ajnala

Amritsar police have arrested three drug smugglers and recovered 5 kg heroin and ₹3.95 lakh drug money from their possession, said Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Wednesday. The arrested have been identified as Gurpreet Singh and Harpreet Singh alias Happy, residents of Roranwali village in Amritsar and Jota Singh, a resident of Chartewali village in Ajnala. (HT File)

Yadav said that accused Jota Singh and Happy were directly in touch with Pakistan-based drug smugglers, who were using drones to transport drugs across the border.

The DGP said an FIR has been registered under Section 21-C of the NDPS Act at Police Station Chheharta in Amritsar. Investigations are ongoing to establish backward and forward linkages in this case, he added.

Commissioner of police (CP) Amritsar Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that teams from Police Station Chheharta received inputs that some persons had retrieved a consignment of narcotics dropped using drone from across the border and concealed it at their house in New Ajnala Colony.

Police teams from Police Station Chheharta Amritsar under the supervision of Amritsar deputy commissioner of police Abhimanyu Rana and ACP West Shivdarshan Singh, laid a trap and arrested the accused persons from a house in New Ajnala Colony in Ajnala. Apart from recovering heroin and drug money, police teams have also impounded their Maruti Swift car and motorcycle, he said.

The CP said that the accused persons were using their house to store and supply drugs. Probe is on to identify the Pakistan-based drug smuggler and persons to whom the arrested persons were to deliver the drug consignment, he said.