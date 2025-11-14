Drug smuggler held with 1 kg of heroin in Mohali

In a major drug seizure, the Mohali police recovered 1 kg heroin from a suspected drug smuggler on the old Ambala-Kalka Road on Tuesday evening. Police said further investigation was in progress to trace the source of the contraband (HT File)

The accused, identified as Jaswant Singh, alias Sunny, is a resident of Mohalla Badi Sarkar, Anandpur Sahib, in Rupnagar district. He was produced in court on Thursday and remanded to police custody, confirmed inspector Simarjeet Shergill, SHO, Dhakoli.

According to police officials, a team led by inspector Shergill, along with ASI Meva Singh and two head constables, was on patrol duty around 7.30 pm when they noticed a man walking from the direction of Kasumpura village carrying a black bag.

“On spotting the police, the man appeared nervous and tried to change direction. He was immediately intercepted and on being frisked, was found carrying a double-wrapped black polythene packet containing 1 kg heroin, along with an electronic weighing scale, empty pouches and rubber bands,” said the SHO.

A case was registered under Sections 21, 61, and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Dhakoli police station. Police said further investigation was in progress to trace the source of the contraband and identify others involved in the smuggling network.

Youth held with 130 gm heroin in Kharar

In another case, a youth was caught with 130 gm heroin near the Army Ground in Kharar. The accused was identified as Sajan Singh, a resident of Kilche Dulchi Ke village in Ferozepur district. According to inspector Amarinder Singh, SHO, Kharar, the police received information from the special task force (STF) about a youth detained with narcotics. Acting on the tip-off, a police team led by ASI Sukhwinder Singh rushed to the spot and took the accused into custody.

Police officials said that on seeing the police, Sajan tried to discard a polythene packet by throwing it onto the roadside. The packet was recovered, and upon inspection in the presence of a gazetted officer, it was found to contain heroin.

A case under Section 21 of the NDPS Act was registered against the accused at the Kharar police station. Singh was produced before a local court, which remanded him to police custody for further investigation to trace the source of the contraband and his possible links to the drug supply network.

1 kg opium, 285 gm heroin recovered in P’kula, 3 held

The crime branch and the anti-narcotics cell of the Panchkula police also arrested three drug traffickers in separate cases, seizing heroin and opium.

According to ACP (Crime) Arvind Kamboj, on November 12, the crime branch, Sector 26, acting on confidential information, apprehended Idnan, 28, a resident of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on the main highway in front of Swami Devi Dyal College. Upon inspection, 285 gm of heroin was recovered from his possession. He was produced in court and remanded to three-days police custody.

In the second case, the anti-narcotics cell team intercepted a motorcyclist near Chauki Road, Chandimandir village, who was attempting to supply opium. The accused was identified as Ramu, 42, a resident of Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, currently living as a tenant in Bana village. Police recovered 1 kg opium from him. Following this arrest, the police also apprehended his accomplice Ajay Gupta, who was involved in the opium supply. While Ramu was sent to judicial custody, Ajay was taken on six-day police remand for ongoing interrogation.