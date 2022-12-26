Drug smuggling network operating from Uttarakhand busted, 3 held

AMRITSAR Police on Sunday busted an intoxicating tablet smuggling network being operated from Uttarakhand, officials said.

The police have also arrested three persons, including an Uttarakhand-based factory owner. The accused have been identified as Usmaan Rajpoot of Sena Colony, Dehradun, Uttarakhand, and Nishan Sharma and Rajiv Kumar of Amritsar, officials added.

Addressing a press conference, commissioner of police (CP) Jaskaran Singh said on December 21, a team of the A-Division police station had arrested Rajiv and Nishan and recovered 29,920 drug pills and ₹29,000 drug money from their possession.

“The arrested accused, during their interrogation, had told that they had purchased the tablets from Uttarakhand. A special team was formed under the supervision of deputy commissioner of police (DCP-investigation) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar. The team was sent to Uttarakhand to break the entire chain of smuggling,” said the CP.

The CP said, “The team found that a factory was being run by accused Usmaan in Dehradun. During the raid, more than 4 lakh drug pills were recovered from the factory. The license of the factory was already cancelled by the Drug Authorities of Uttarakhand in October 2022.”

He said all the accused have been booked under various sections of the NDPS Act at the A Division police station.