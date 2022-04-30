Drugs case: Ex-Ajnala MLA alleges threat from Majithia, moves HC seeking security
Chandigarh: Former Ajnala MLA and SAD leader Amarpal Singh has moved the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking restoration of his and family’s security claiming that he faced threats at the behest of Akali leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia.
Majithia is behind bars in a drugs case registered by Punjab Police on December 20. Acting on his plea, the high court bench of justice Lisa Gill on Friday sought response from the Punjab government by May 23.
Singh was MLA from Ajnala for two terms and claims even though he introduced Maninder Aulakh, alias Bittu Aulakh, probed in drugs racket, to Bikram Singh Majithia, his relation with the former minister soured and now as and when he tried to depose in the drugs case, he gets threats from gangsters and international drugs racketeers.
The former MLA claims he got recorded a statement in a CBI court in 2018 and started receiving threats. The director general of police too was given a representation following this in November 2018, he claimed, adding that even as he approached the police, his security cover was reduced during previous Congress government and Majithia’s security cover was upgraded.
Singh’s counsel Mohinder Kumar told court that following registration of the drugs FIR against Majithia in December 2021, the special investigation team (SIT) called him to depose in the case. The petitioner was surprised that before receiving the summons, he received threatening calls to not make any statement against Majithia and some international drug peddlers, Singh had informed court, adding that even SIT was informed about this, but he was snubbed.
“Due to continuous threats, the petitioner did not appear before the SIT despite receiving summons a number of times,” the court was told, adding that now the security cover of the petitioner and his father and his family has been withdrawn despite imminent threats,” Singh’s counsel said.
He claimed that whenever Singh tried to disclose the facts and information about the international drug peddlers, some unidentified persons have started roaming around the petitioner’s house and it also appears that someone was following his vehicles. Hence, his security cover be restored, the counsel said.
-
Chitkara University 4th in country in higher education ranking list
Chitkara University has ranked fourth in the country in Times Higher Education World University Rankings and is among the top five in almost all United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The university ranks between 201 to 300 among 1,400 universities from over 100 countries across the world. Times Higher Education (THE) Rankings assess the impact of a university on society through its contributions toward United Nations sustainable development goals (SDGs).
-
Special round of counselling: 27% MBBS seats remain vacant at Chintpurni Medical College
Faridkot : Forty-one of the of 150 MBBS seats remained vacant at the Chintpurni Medical College, Pathankot, after the special round of state counselling for admissions to the courses by the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot. Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, conducted a special round of state counselling on Thursday after the Medical Counselling Committee extended the last date of admissions to MBBS courses to April 28.
-
Patiala clash: Oppn targets AAP govt; say complete anarchy, collapse of law & order in state
Chandigarh : Expressing concern over the situation in Patiala after communal clashes broke out between two groups on Friday, the opposition Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal slammed the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in the state alleging that it failed to maintain law and order in the state. Congress legislature party leader Partap Singh Bajwa asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to get his house in order as there is complete anarchy in the state.
-
Patiala violence: Harish Singla, a self-styled Hindu leader at odds with Sikh radicals
The self-styled Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) leader Harish Singla, who has been arrested for the Patiala violence on Friday, is among Punjab's Hindu right-wing leaders who remain at the forefront to oppose the Sikh radicals and Khalistani sympathisers. Belonging to a middle-class family with no political background, Singla has been provided security by the Punjab Police in view of threat to his life owing to the anti-Khalistan stand.
-
Patiala violence: How police, admn were caught napping
Patiala : Despite the right-wing leaders and Sikh hardliners locking horns after US-based Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) legal adviser Gurpatwant Singh Pannun gave a call to observe “the Khalistan foundation day” on April 29 a fortnight ago, the Patiala administration, particularly the police, were caught napping. This despite the fact that Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) led by Harish Singla had announced to counter the “Khalistan march”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics