Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Drugs case: Provide security, facilities to Majithia, court tells jail authorities
chandigarh news

Drugs case: Provide security, facilities to Majithia, court tells jail authorities

Pronouncing the order, additional district and sessions judge Sandeep Kumar Singla said the jail authorities should ensure proper security for Majithia. The basic amenities in the jail should also be improved, the judge said
Acting on applications by former Punjab minister and now an accused in a drugs case Bikramjit Singh Majithia, a Mohali court on Tuesday directed the jail authorities to provide security at a barrack where the SAD leader is lodged, besides asking the jail superintendent to improve facilities in prison.
Acting on applications by former Punjab minister and now an accused in a drugs case Bikramjit Singh Majithia, a Mohali court on Tuesday directed the jail authorities to provide security at a barrack where the SAD leader is lodged, besides asking the jail superintendent to improve facilities in prison.
Published on Apr 13, 2022 01:06 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Mohali : Acting on applications by former Punjab minister and now an accused in a drugs case Bikramjit Singh Majithia, a Mohali court on Tuesday directed the jail authorities to provide security at a barrack where the SAD leader is lodged, besides asking the jail superintendent to improve facilities in prison.

Pronouncing the order, additional district and sessions judge Sandeep Kumar Singla said the jail authorities should ensure proper security for the leader. The basic amenities in the jail should also be improved, the judge said.

The SAD leader is lodged in the Patiala Central jail and is in judicial custody till April 19.

On April 5 and 6, the SAD leader had filed two applications in the court seeking protection over alleged threat to his life. Majithia also alleged that he was being subjected to “insecure atmosphere” and “poor living conditions” at the Patiala Central Jail.

Majithia was booked under Sections 25 (punishment for allowing premises), 27 (A) (whoever is financing any activities pertaining to narcotic drugs) and 29 (party to a criminal conspiracy to commit an offense) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on December 20 last year. His pre-arrest bail plea was dismissed by the Punjab and Haryana high court on January 24.

However, the Supreme Court had directed the Punjab Police to not arrest him till February 23 so that he could undertake electioneering in the state. He was sent to judicial custody on February 24, after he surrendered before the Mohali court on the completion of the election process in Punjab.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • According to Dr Shweta Khurana, the district consultant of DTCC, multiple violations of the Act by streetside vendors were found in the entire area and they were given warnings that if they do not comply, they will be barred from the area. (Sourced)

    Over 150 vendors fined for flouting anti-tobacco rules in Noida

    The district tobacco control cell has intensified its anti-tobacco drives around educational institutes across Gautam Budh Nagar. On Tuesday, DTCC fined over 150 vendors for violating Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (Cotpa), 2003, in Sector 125-126, where one private university and three private schools are located. The district consultant of DTCC, Dr Shweta Khurana added that 153 vendors were fined on Tuesday, which is the highest number of fines issued in Gautam Budh Nagar district on a single day.

  • Crew members of a production house shoot a film on the Sharda University campus in Greater Noida. (Sourced)

    How Gautam Budh Nagar is becoming a preferred destination for filmmakers

    Lower rentals, no dearth of space, brand-new infrastructure and less crowd are some of the reasons why Gautam Budh Nagar is surely emerging as one of the most preferred locations for movies, web series and ad shoots. Now, with Covid-19 curbs lifted, more and more filmmakers are scheduling their shoots in Noida and Greater Noida for a variety of reasons.

  • Health experts suggest increasing fluid intake, specially during daytime, to counter the impact of heat and prevent heat stroke. (For representation)

    Lucknow records slight dip in temp but heat wave prevails in Uttar Pradesh

    Lucknow: Due to change in the wind pattern, the day temperature recorded a slight dip in the state capital. The maximum temperature on Tuesday was 38.3 degrees Celsius, which was 0.2 degrees below normal. Prayagraj recorded the maximum day temperature in the state, with the mercury touching 44 degrees Celsius. It was followed by Jhansi with 43.6 degrees. The mercury in Fatehgarh touched 42 degrees Celsius and Churk recorded maximum temperature of 42.2 degrees Celsius.

  • Players of Minerva Academy and La Liga HPC in action during the U-12 finals of Mina Cup 2022 in Dubai on Monday. (HT Photo)

    Minerva Academy U-12 team wins Mina Cup 2022 in Dubai

    Riding high on Thiyam's hat-trick of goals, Minerva Academy logged a thumping 4-0 win over La Liga HPC in the finals of the Mina Cup 2022 to emerge as U-12 champions in Dubai on Monday. Minerva's and La Liga HPC had already locked horns once in the group stage, with the team from India coming out on top. La Liga HPC were clearly hassled, and Minerva took the chance to open them up again.

  • The Punjab school education department on Tuesday ordered private schools to immediately display the list of minimum three books/uniform shops in towns and 20 in cities to be shared with the district education officers (DEOs).

    Punjab govt directs pvt schools to display list of shops selling books, uniforms

    Chandigarh : The Punjab school education department on Tuesday ordered private schools to immediately display the list of minimum three books/uniform shops in towns and 20 in cities to be shared with the district education officers (DEOs). Chairing a meeting to review the position in this regard, education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer directed the DEOs to form inspection teams for ensuring strict compliance of these orders.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out