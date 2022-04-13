Drugs case: Provide security, facilities to Majithia, court tells jail authorities
Mohali : Acting on applications by former Punjab minister and now an accused in a drugs case Bikramjit Singh Majithia, a Mohali court on Tuesday directed the jail authorities to provide security at a barrack where the SAD leader is lodged, besides asking the jail superintendent to improve facilities in prison.
Pronouncing the order, additional district and sessions judge Sandeep Kumar Singla said the jail authorities should ensure proper security for the leader. The basic amenities in the jail should also be improved, the judge said.
The SAD leader is lodged in the Patiala Central jail and is in judicial custody till April 19.
On April 5 and 6, the SAD leader had filed two applications in the court seeking protection over alleged threat to his life. Majithia also alleged that he was being subjected to “insecure atmosphere” and “poor living conditions” at the Patiala Central Jail.
Majithia was booked under Sections 25 (punishment for allowing premises), 27 (A) (whoever is financing any activities pertaining to narcotic drugs) and 29 (party to a criminal conspiracy to commit an offense) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on December 20 last year. His pre-arrest bail plea was dismissed by the Punjab and Haryana high court on January 24.
However, the Supreme Court had directed the Punjab Police to not arrest him till February 23 so that he could undertake electioneering in the state. He was sent to judicial custody on February 24, after he surrendered before the Mohali court on the completion of the election process in Punjab.
Over 150 vendors fined for flouting anti-tobacco rules in Noida
The district tobacco control cell has intensified its anti-tobacco drives around educational institutes across Gautam Budh Nagar. On Tuesday, DTCC fined over 150 vendors for violating Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (Cotpa), 2003, in Sector 125-126, where one private university and three private schools are located. The district consultant of DTCC, Dr Shweta Khurana added that 153 vendors were fined on Tuesday, which is the highest number of fines issued in Gautam Budh Nagar district on a single day.
How Gautam Budh Nagar is becoming a preferred destination for filmmakers
Lower rentals, no dearth of space, brand-new infrastructure and less crowd are some of the reasons why Gautam Budh Nagar is surely emerging as one of the most preferred locations for movies, web series and ad shoots. Now, with Covid-19 curbs lifted, more and more filmmakers are scheduling their shoots in Noida and Greater Noida for a variety of reasons.
Lucknow records slight dip in temp but heat wave prevails in Uttar Pradesh
Lucknow: Due to change in the wind pattern, the day temperature recorded a slight dip in the state capital. The maximum temperature on Tuesday was 38.3 degrees Celsius, which was 0.2 degrees below normal. Prayagraj recorded the maximum day temperature in the state, with the mercury touching 44 degrees Celsius. It was followed by Jhansi with 43.6 degrees. The mercury in Fatehgarh touched 42 degrees Celsius and Churk recorded maximum temperature of 42.2 degrees Celsius.
Minerva Academy U-12 team wins Mina Cup 2022 in Dubai
Riding high on Thiyam's hat-trick of goals, Minerva Academy logged a thumping 4-0 win over La Liga HPC in the finals of the Mina Cup 2022 to emerge as U-12 champions in Dubai on Monday. Minerva's and La Liga HPC had already locked horns once in the group stage, with the team from India coming out on top. La Liga HPC were clearly hassled, and Minerva took the chance to open them up again.
Punjab govt directs pvt schools to display list of shops selling books, uniforms
Chandigarh : The Punjab school education department on Tuesday ordered private schools to immediately display the list of minimum three books/uniform shops in towns and 20 in cities to be shared with the district education officers (DEOs). Chairing a meeting to review the position in this regard, education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer directed the DEOs to form inspection teams for ensuring strict compliance of these orders.
