Drugs case: Provide security, facilities to Majithia, court tells jail authorities

Mohali : Acting on applications by former Punjab minister and now an accused in a drugs case Bikramjit Singh Majithia, a Mohali court on Tuesday directed the jail authorities to provide security at a barrack where the SAD leader is lodged, besides asking the jail superintendent to improve facilities in prison.

Pronouncing the order, additional district and sessions judge Sandeep Kumar Singla said the jail authorities should ensure proper security for the leader. The basic amenities in the jail should also be improved, the judge said.

The SAD leader is lodged in the Patiala Central jail and is in judicial custody till April 19.

On April 5 and 6, the SAD leader had filed two applications in the court seeking protection over alleged threat to his life. Majithia also alleged that he was being subjected to “insecure atmosphere” and “poor living conditions” at the Patiala Central Jail.

Majithia was booked under Sections 25 (punishment for allowing premises), 27 (A) (whoever is financing any activities pertaining to narcotic drugs) and 29 (party to a criminal conspiracy to commit an offense) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on December 20 last year. His pre-arrest bail plea was dismissed by the Punjab and Haryana high court on January 24.

However, the Supreme Court had directed the Punjab Police to not arrest him till February 23 so that he could undertake electioneering in the state. He was sent to judicial custody on February 24, after he surrendered before the Mohali court on the completion of the election process in Punjab.