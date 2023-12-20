Drugs case: SIT summons Majithia again on Dec 27, 2nd time in nine days

Special investigation team investigating (SIT) probing the drugs case has summoned Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikramjit Singh Majithia on December 27. Bikramjit Singh Majithia (File)

The SIT had already questioned him for around 7 hours on Monday. In the fresh summons, a copy of which is with HT, the SAD leader has been asked to appear before SIT for questioning at 11 am at the office of the additional director general of police (ADGP), Patiala range.

The SIT is probing the December 2021 case registered against the SAD leader under sections 25 (permits it to be used for the commission by any other person of an offence punishable), 27(a) (financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders) and 29 (abetment and conspiracy) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Punjab State Crime police station in Mohali. The FIR, based on a 2018 report of the anti-drug Special Task Force, was registered by the state crime branch at its Mohali police station when the Congress government led by Charanjit Singh Channi was in power. Majithia spent five months in Patiala jail before he was granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) in August last year.