Drunk car driver mows down two in Chandigarh

Two people were killed after a car driven by a drunk man rammed into their scooter on the Sector 31-32 dividing road on the intervening night between Thursday and Friday.

The driver, Gagan, a resident of Mohali, was arrested from the spot.

Police said the accused was drinking and partying at a nightclub in Sector 26 on Thursday night and left around 11.45 pm. As he reached the Sector 31/32 dividing road, he hit a Honda Activa scooter, injuring its riders, Suresh Kumar and Mahesh Kumar.

The injured duo was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32. But they died during treatment.

According to police, Gagan is around 35 years old and works as a computer instructor for a private university in the tricity.

The victims, Suresh and Mahesh, were aged around 35 and 50, respectively. While Suresh lived in Zirakpur and had a chemist shop, Mahesh lived in Ram Darbar and worked as an electrician. Both were returning home when the accident took place.

Police said the accused was driving in an inebriated condition. Therefore, he was booked under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector-31 police station. He was presented before a court on Friday and sent to judicial custody.

While police usually register a case under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC, which is a bailable offence, in fatal mishaps, looking at the grievous nature of the Thursday night accident, they booked the accused under Section 304, which is non-bailable. If guilt is proven, the first charge entails jail term up to two years, but the latter can lead to imprisonment for up to 10 years.

Police job hopeful who fell off from third floor of test centre dies

Mohali A 28-year-old Bathinda resident, who fell off the third floor of a college building in Lalru where a Punjab Police recruitment test was underway on October 14, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday night.

Identified as Gaurav Kumar, the man was rushed to GMCH, Sector 32. Due to the nature of his injuries, he was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he died during treatment on Thursday night.

As the accident took place on the premises of a private college, the Lalru police have lodged an FIR against the institute under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC.