Drunk driving on Saturday night invites 53 challans

With the aim to curb accidents and check hooliganism, particularly by those driving under the influence of alcohol, Mohali traffic police have launched a special drive. A special drive was conducted between September 14 and October 5, and Mohali police issued 245 challans for drunk driving. (HT representational image)

On October 5, checkpoints were set up across the city and 53 drivers were fined for drunk driving. The checkpoints were installed in busy areas, such as Phase 3B2 market, Zirakpur, Kharar and Airport Road.

Mohali superintendent of police (SP, Traffic) Harinder Singh Maan said, “Following the directions of SSP Deepak Pareek, the drive against drunk driving had been intensified. It is primarily focused on road safety to control accidents and lower the number of deaths, as drunk driving is a significant factor behind the rise in road mishap fatalities in Mohali. To address this, we will be intensifying the checkpoints during weekends, along with conducting surprise checks.”

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Karnail Singh said, “As part of the special drive, between September 14 and October 5, Mohali police have issued 245 challans for drunk driving. These violators not only risk their own lives but also endanger lives of others on the road.”