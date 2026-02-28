‘Drunk’ SUV driver leaves 2 bikers dead in Barnala

Two youths were killed and three others injured after a SUV, allegedly being driven under the influence of liquor, rammed into two motorcycles near Kachheri Chowk flyover in Barnala on Friday evening. The impact of the collision killed Sandeep Singh, 27, and Amarpreet Singh, 19, residents of Uppli village in Barnala, on the spot. (HT)

The accident occurred around 7.30 pm when the Mahindra Scorpio, reportedly being driven on the wrong side, struck a motorcycle. The impact was so severe that the vehicle dragged the bike for some distance, killing both riders, Sandeep Singh, 27, and Amarpreet Singh, 19, residents of Uppli village in Barnala, on the spot.

The Scorpio then veered into another motorcycle being driven by Ramandeep Singh, who was heading to drop off a friend. Two pillion riders on his bike sustained injuries, while Ramandeep suffered a fracture. He said the SUV driver fled immediately after the crash, leaving his mangled vehicle at the site.

Police said three bottles of liquor were recovered from inside the abandoned vehicle, raising suspicion that the driver, Rajdeep Singh, a resident of Rureke Khurd, was under the influence at the time of the accident.

Barnala deputy superintendent of police Satvir Singh said an FIR had been registered against Rajdeep under Sections 106, 281, 125 (A), 125 (B) and 324 (4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The vehicle has been seized and teams have been formed to arrest him.

Senior medical officer at Barnala civil hospital, Dr Indu Bansal, said two victims were brought dead, while two of the injured were given first-aid and another was treated for fracture.

A day after the accident, family members of the deceased staged a protest at ITI Chowk, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused driver.