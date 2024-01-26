DSP Brar who eliminated Moose Wala killers gets Police Medal for Gallantry

Punjab anti-gangster task force (AGTF) deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Bikramjit Singh Brar is among police personnel to be conferred with the Police Medal for Gallantry for showing exemplary courage in eliminating two killers of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Punjab anti-gangster task force (AGTF) deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Bikramjit Singh Brar

This will be the fourth gallantry award received by Brar in a short service.

Four AGTF jawans, who were a part of his team, were also awarded for showing bravery in the encounter of Moose Wala’s killers — Mannu Kussa and Jagroop Roopa. Brar led the team that followed both the killers involved in the murder.

Gangsters Manpreet Singh, alias Mannu, and Jagroop Singh, alias Roopa, who were the key accused in Moose Wala’s killing in Mansa on May 29, were hiding in Hoshiar Nagar village near Attari border when DSP Brar’s team chased and killed them in the encounter.

Along with Brar, DSP Dalbir Singh, SI Rahul Sharma, ASI Jagjit Singh, ASI Baljinder Singh, ASI Malkeet Singh, head constable Surinderpal Singh and late senior constable Mandeep Singh (posthumous) have been awarded Medal for Gallantry.

The AGTF chief, additional director general of police (ADGP) Promod Ban, has been selected for the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service this year along with assistant inspector general of police (AIG) Swarandeep Singh.

Sixteen Punjab Police personnel have been selected for award for meritorious service this Republic Day which include, four PPS officers, including Jalandhar DCP investigation Harvinder Singh Virk, joint director (complaint cell) vigilance bureau Digvijay Kapil, Mansa CID DSP Kuldeep Singh Bhullar and PRTC Jahan Khelan DSP Gurjitpal Singh.

The remaining officials include inspector Satnam Singh, inspector Amandeep Singh, inspector Sucha Singh, SI Gulshan Singh, SI Raj Kumar (Amritsar CP), SI Raj Kumar (Kapurthala ISTC), SI Sanjeev Kumar, SI Ramesh Chand, ASI Gurwinder Singh, ASI Balbir Chand, ASI Deepak Kumar and Punjab Platoon commander Anish Kumar.

The ministry of home affairs, government of India (GOI), on the eve of 75th Republic Day announced the names of the Punjab Police officers/officials, to be awarded Medal for Gallantry, President’s Medal for Distinguished Service and Medal for Meritorious Services.

Director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, while congratulating the awardees, expressed gratitude to the central government and state government for recognising the services of these officers and boosting the morale of the entire Punjab Police force. He said such recognition plays a significant role in encouraging the police force to work with more dedication and devotion, which is pivotal in a border state having manifold security challenges.