‘Dukhant Punjab Da’: Book provides insight into Punjab’s turmoil before & after Op Bluestar

A book 'Dukhant Punjab Da', authored by former chief secretary of Punjab Ramesh Inder Singh, was released here on Wednesday. The book throws light on the past and present history of Punjab before and after Operation Bluestar.

Singh presents an eyewitness account of the Operation Bluestar and its aftermath from 1984 to the subsequent years. Reflecting on conflicting perspectives, Singh emphasises the need for an objective portrayal of historical events, urging dialogue and transparency to facilitate healing and reconciliation.

He was the deputy commissioner of Amritsar during Operation Bluestar, and he has described the situation as he saw it with his own eyes in this book. Singh was later promoted and retired from the post of chief secretary.

The author along with several others attended the event, including the publisher, Unistar Books, Harish Jain.

Singh said, “Starting from 1978, Punjab went through a volcanic period in which there was endless violence. These few years were to determine the direction of our history. After the country’s Independence, perhaps no other domestic crisis would have had such a deep impact.”