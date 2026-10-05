Dumper-bus collision near Hansi college leaves 15 injured

At least 15 passengers were injured after a bus and a dumper collided head-on near Nehru College on the Hansi–Barwala road, police said. The mangled dumper and the bus near Nehru College on the Hansi–Barwala road on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The bus was travelling from Hansi to Barwala. According to police, the accident took place when the bus carrying around 45 passengers collided with an oncoming dumper near the government college. The dumper was headed towards Barwala from Tosham in Bhiwani, loaded with gravel.

The impact wrecked the front of both vehicles. The bus’s driving side was crushed, with the steering and engine parts torn loose and thrown several feet back and the driver’s seat left jammed against the tyres. The dumper’s front was also badly damaged.

Both drivers were seriously injured and taken to a Hisar hospital. The collision also left 15 passengers injured, with five of them in critical condition and admitted to the Hansi Civil Hospital.

Residents reached the scene immediately and broke the bus’s rear window to pull passengers out before ambulances arrived. The damaged vehicles blocked the road for some time.

Police officer Ajay Kumar said that soon after getting information, a police team reached the spot and shifted the injured to Hansi civil hospital. “The injured are currently undergoing treatment. So far, no death has been reported. The police team has inspected the spot and an investigation is underway. The exact circumstances leading to the accident will become clear only after the investigation is completed,” he added.

Police said they are examining whether high speed and reduced visibility caused by trees on the bend contributed to the crash. The cause will be fixed on the basis of eyewitness accounts and the condition of the site, police said.