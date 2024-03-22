 Duo held for stealing heritage manhole cover from Chandigarh’s Sector 38 - Hindustan Times
Duo held for stealing heritage manhole cover from Chandigarh’s Sector 38

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 22, 2024 09:28 AM IST

Police have arrested two persons for stealing a heritage manhole cover from Sector 38.

The accused in custody of police in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)
The accused in custody of police in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

Police had launched a probe following a complaint by Gurcharan Singh, sub-divisional engineer, sub-division number 13, Sector 37, who had reported that a heritage manhole cover was stolen from in front of House Number 547 in Sector 38-A on Tuesday.

During the course of investigation, police traced the thieves with the help of CCTV footage and recovered the manhole cover from their possession.

The accused were identified as Prikshit, a resident of Sector 25, and Dhani Ram, a resident of Sector 37-D.

The city has over 2,200 cast iron manhole covers bearing an impression of Chandigarh map, which were designed by French architect Le Corbusier. The city woke up to the importance of these manhole covers in November 2010, when a Paris-based auction house, Artcurial, sold one of these for 10.67 lakh.

After this, a number of manhole covers began going missing. The UT administration had subsequently decided to preserve them at the heritage museum that is planned to come up at the Government Printing Press in Sector 18.

