Dushyant Chautala inaugurates, lays stone of 216 crore projects in Fatehabad

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 16 development projects worth ₹216 crore in Fatehabad district on Tuesday, an official spokesperson said. Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala at an event in Fatehabad. (Sorce: X)

These projects include seven in the Fatehabad assembly constituency, five in the Ratia assembly constituency, and four in the Tohana assembly constituency. Panchayat and development minister Devender Singh Babli was also present on the occasion.

Addressing a programme in Pirthala village of the Tohana assembly constituency, Chautala said the state government is transforming villages along the lines of cities by improving village infrastructure.