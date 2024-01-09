close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dushyant Chautala inaugurates, lays stone of 216 crore projects in Fatehabad

Dushyant Chautala inaugurates, lays stone of 216 crore projects in Fatehabad

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 09, 2024 09:31 PM IST

These projects include seven in the Fatehabad assembly constituency, five in the Ratia assembly constituency, and four in the Tohana assembly constituency. Panchayat and development minister Devender Singh Babli was also present on the occasion.

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 16 development projects worth 216 crore in Fatehabad district on Tuesday, an official spokesperson said.

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala at an event in Fatehabad. (Sorce: X)
Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala at an event in Fatehabad. (Sorce: X)



Addressing a programme in Pirthala village of the Tohana assembly constituency, Chautala said the state government is transforming villages along the lines of cities by improving village infrastructure.

