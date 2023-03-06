E-auction of gifts received by Haryana CM fetch 1.15 cr

In the first edition of the e-auction of gifts received by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the Haryana government is set to garner ₹1.15 crore, which will be spent on public welfare activities. There were 51 items up for grabs in the first phase of the auction conducted through the website www.cmuphaarhry.com.

The gifts auctioned included a memento of Arjun’s chariot (Lord Krishna preaching Gita to Arjun) made of pure brass and a sculpture of Khattar made of plaster of paris. The base price of both items was ₹75,000 and ₹51,000, respectively.

The other mementoes auctioned include copper idols of Goddesses Saraswati and Laxmi, a fibre statue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, copper statues of Swami Vivekananda, and Maharaj Agrasen, and a pure brass idol of Lord Vishnu (virat swarup).

According to the additional principal secretary (to CM) and director general (DG) information, public relations and languages, Dr Amit Agrawal, a ₹21 lakh bid has been placed for the 3D model sculpture of CM Khattar and ₹6.41 lakh bid for the sculpture of Arjun Rath.

He said ₹5.80 lakh bid has been placed for the sculpture of Kamakhya Devalya and ₹1.75 lakh for the sculpture of Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

The gifts being auctioned are those presented to Khattar by social organisations or individuals during various programmes the chief minister attends.

“In the first phase, 51 gifts were auctioned till February 28. The base amount of each gift was mentioned on the CM Uphaar portal. Soon after the completion of the auction process of the first phase, the chief minister will present the gifts to the bidders,” said Dr Agrawal.

Apart from Khattar himself presenting the gifts to the successful bidders, in case the bidder desires, the government will send the item to the bidder via courier also.

The state government, in a statement, said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi had organised an auction process on the occasion of his 72nd birthday, in which he had e-auctioned about 1,200 gifts received from across the country. The funds collected through this were used in the Namami Gange Mission. Inspired by this idea, chief minister, Manohar Lal Khattar also started the process of auctioning gifts he has received.”