EC appoints 5 new SSPs in Punjab

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 23, 2024 09:06 AM IST

Officials had pointed out that SSP Bhatinda Harnanbir Singh Gill was transferred by the EC as a “pre-emptive measure” as he is the brother of Congress MP from Khadoor Sahib Jasbir Singh Gill

The EC said it has adopted a tough stance against posting non-cadre officers to leadership positions by transferring eight SPs/SSPs and five DMs in Punjab, Odisha, Gujarat and West Bengal. (PTI)
A day after transferring senior superintendents of police (SSPs) of five districts, the election commission on Friday posted new officers on these posts.

State’s chief electoral officer Sibin C said Deepak Pareek has been posted as the SSP of Bathinda and Ankur Gupta as the SSP of Jalandhar Rural.

Simrat Kaur has been appointed as the SSP of Malerkotla, Suhail Qasim Mir as the SSP of Pathankot and Pragya Jain as the SSP of Fazilka, he said.

The EC said it has adopted a tough stance against posting non-cadre officers to leadership positions by transferring eight SPs/SSPs and five DMs in Punjab, Odisha, Gujarat and West Bengal.

Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1.

