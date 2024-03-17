EC puts on hold Cong flagship scheme of 1,500 financial aid to women

The beneficiary schemes announced by the Sukhu government in Himachal Pradesh have been put on hold. As soon as the model code of conduct for Lok Sabha elections came into force, the Election Office has stopped the implementation of all such schemes whose beneficiaries are currently applying for benefits under these schemes. These include the much-publicised Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh-Samman Nidhi Yojana of the Sukhu government. Chief Electoral Officer of Himachal Pradesh Manish Garg said in a press conference in Shimla on Saturday that after the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, applications for such schemes will no longer be possible because there are government campaign advertisements on these schemes. The beneficiary schemes announced by the Sukhu government in Himachal Pradesh have been put on hold. As soon as the model code of conduct for Lok Sabha elections came into force, the Election Office has stopped the implementation of all such schemes whose beneficiaries are currently applying for benefits under these schemes. (REUTERS File)

While talking to media, Garg said that no new applicants will be added to any government scheme till the Lok Sabha elections. He said that there would be no posting or appointment on any government post during the period of the Model Code of Conduct. However, appointments made by the State Public Service Commission can be made during this period. In such a situation, 1023 TGT teachers appointed by the state government a few days ago will not get an appointment till the Lok Sabha elections. The government had announced that the beneficiaries of these appointments made on a batch-wise basis will be joining from April 1. Similarly, the government had also decided to declare the exam results of JOIT a few days ago. Now even these candidates will not get an appointment till the Model Code of Conduct is followed.

The Chief Electoral Officer said that now no scheme will be inaugurated, or the foundation stone will be laid, nor will any approval be given for such work. He said that the government has been asked to remove advertisements of government schemes from all departmental websites. Besides, instructions have been given to remove advertisements from all public and private places within 24 to 48 hours.