Echo of BJP defeat in Himachal heard in national capital: Congress

BJP’s defeat in the recently concluded bypolls is a turning point in the politics in the country as its impact was seen up to the national capital, Congress media department chairperson and Shillai legislator Harshwardhan Chauhan said on Saturday.

He was addressing a press conference at Dharamshala, where he said that people of Himachal didn’t get carried away in emotions and voted on the burning issues facing the country. “The echo of the defeat that people of Himachal handed to the BJP has been heard in Delhi,” he added.

Chauhan said this was not a small election. “People of 20 assembly segments cast their votes which is one third of Himachal. The Congress not only won all the four seats, but its vote share has gone up considerably. The Congress got 49% votes while the BJP only 28%,” he added.

The Congress leader said that the BJP has always played the politics of region and religion and this time too tried to divert the attention from real issues.

He said rising inflation and unemployment were some of the key issues in Himachal.

People of Himachal have vented their anger against the government on these issues, he said. Youth of the state was struggling to get jobs while the current regime was recruiting people from outside the state in key government departments, he added.

He also asked chief minister Jai Ram Thakur to step down on moral grounds.