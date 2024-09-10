ECI directs Haryana to defer selection process of state human rights body

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday directed the Haryana government to defer the meeting of the selection committee convened to appoint the chairperson, member (judicial), and member (non-judicial) of the Haryana State Human Rights Commission (HSHRC) until the assembly elections. The polling to elect 90-member Haryana Vidhan Sabha will be held on October 5, while the result will be declared on October 8. (HT File)

The polling to elect 90-member Haryana Vidhan Sabha will be held on October 5, while the result will be declared on October 8. The model code of conduct will be lifted on October 10.

The ECI’s decision follows a complaint lodged by the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) on September 6, accusing the government of proceeding with these appointments despite the Model Code of Conduct, which came into effect on August 16.

The ECI sought a report from Haryana’s chief electoral officer (CEO) Pankaj Aggarwal.

In a detailed report submitted on September 7, Aggarwal stated that these positions had been vacant since last year. A petition in the Punjab and Haryana high court led to an order on April 5, 2024, directing the state government to fill these vacancies within three weeks of the conclusion of the Lok Sabha elections. Despite sufficient time following the completion of the Lok Sabha election process, the state government did not comply with the court’s directions.

Meanwhile, a contempt petition related to the delay was heard on July 8 and adjourned to November 12. The ECI noted that although these posts had been vacant for over a year, the state government would have enough time to fill them after the assembly elections.

“The process of Legislative Assembly Elections in Haryana will conclude on October 10, 2024. The state government had sufficient time to comply with the high court’s directions after the Lok Sabha elections, and it will have further time to do so following the assembly elections,” the ECI stated in its letter to Haryana’s CEO.

“Accordingly, it is directed that the meeting of the selection committee be deferred till completion of general election to the legislative assembly of Haryana 2024,” the ECI has stated.