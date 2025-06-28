ED attaches 3 Patnitop hotels in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate, on Saturday, attached three hotels in the tourist destination of Patnitop in Udhampur district under anti-money laundering act as part of a probe, said officials. ED investigations revealed that Hotel Pine Heritage, Hotel Dream Land and Hotel Shahi Santoor were built beyond the area permitted by the PDA, he said. (HT File)

The probe stems from a CBI FIR filed against the owners and directors of hotels, guest houses, resorts and cottages in the tourist destination and officials of Patnitop Development Authority (PDA).

“Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Jammu sub-zonal office has provisionally attached several immovable properties worth ₹15.78 crore (approximately) in the case of PDA under the prevention of money laundering act (PMLA), 2002. The provisionally attached properties comprises land, building and income generated from running of Hotel Pine Heritage, Hotel Dream Land and Hotel Shahi Santoor, all located in Patnitop,” said an official spokesperson.

“ED has initiated investigations on the basis of FIR registered by CBI, ACB, Jammu against various owners, directors of the hotels, guest houses, resorts, cottages residences in the Patnitop area and officials of PDA on the grounds that they indulged in commercial use of residential buildings, excess construction beyond approved limits, operating businesses in prohibited areas (dense forests, agricultural areas, residential areas) etc., wherein lapses of compliances were overlooked by PDA officials,” he added.

ED investigations revealed that Hotel Pine Heritage, Hotel Dream Land and Hotel Shahi Santoor were built beyond the area permitted by the PDA, he said.

“These hotels had undertaken illegal construction beyond approved limits, while generating revenue from utilising the same,” said the spokesperson.

Earlier, in January this year, ED had provisionally attached properties comprising land and building of Hotel Trinetra Resorts, Patnitop and Hotel Green Orchid, Patnitop, to the tune of ₹14.93 Crore (approximately). Further investigation is under progress, he said.