 ED files prosecution complaint against jailed Punjab AAP MLA in ₹40.92-crore bank fraud
ED files prosecution complaint against jailed Punjab AAP MLA in 40.92-crore bank fraud

ByAsian News International
Mar 20, 2024 02:49 PM IST

The Enforcement Directorate had arrested Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra on June 11 last year under the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act. He is still in judicial custody of the special PMLA court in Mohali.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint against jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Punjab Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra and six others in connection with a bank fraud case of 40.92 crore, the agency said on Wednesday.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint against jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Punjab Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra and six others in connection with a bank fraud case ₹40.92 crore.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint against jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Punjab Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra and six others in connection with a bank fraud case 40.92 crore. (HT file photo)

The agency’s Jalandhar zonal office filed the prosecution complaint (PC) against Jaswant, a former director of Tara Corporation Limited and Tara Health Food Limited, and six other accused, including three companies, in the case of Tara Corporation Limited and others on January 5 before a special Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) Act court in Mohali.

Also read: Centre’s notice to Punjab over Sidhu Moosewala’s mother’s IVF treatment at 58, AAP hits back

The court took cognizance of the prosecution complaint on March 18.

The ED had arrested Amargarh MLA Jaswant Singh on June 11 last year under the PMLA. He is still in judicial custody of the special PMLA court in Mohali.

The ED initiated investigation on the basis of the first information report (FIR) registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Jaswant Singh, Tara Corporation Limited and others.

“ED investigation revealed that the loan amount of 40.92 crore availed by Tara Corporation Limited through criminal conspiracy and cheating had been diverted to bogus firms from Tara Corporation Limited and thereafter integrated into Tara Health Food Limited (THFL) and Tara Sales Limited,” the ED statement said.

The federal agency said amounts to the extent of 3.12 crore had been diverted to the personal accounts of Jaswant Singh besides 33.99 crore to THFL. The ED had attached immovable property worth 35.1 crore used in the commission of offence of money laundering.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / ED files prosecution complaint against jailed Punjab AAP MLA in 40.92-crore bank fraud
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
