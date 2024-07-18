ED raids Haryana Congress MLA Rao Dan Singh in bank loan fraud case

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday searched the premises of Mahendragarh Congress MLA Rao Dan Singh, a metal fabricating company and its promoters as part of a money-laundering probe linked to an alleged ₹1,392-crore worth bank loan fraud case, official sources said. A security personnel stands guard outside the residence Haryana Congress MLA Rao Dan Singh in Sector 17, Gurugram, where the Enforcement Directorate conducted a raid on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

About 15 locations, including those in Mahendragarh, Bahadurgarh and Gurugram in Haryana, Delhi and Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, were being searched by the central agency’s Gurugram zonal office.

A team of central armed police force (CAPF) personnel accompanied the search teams.

The premises of the 65-year-old MLA, including a farm house in Rewari, locations of his son Akshat Singh, the company Allied Strips Limited (ASL) and its promoters Mohinder Agrawal, Gaurav Agrawal were being raided, the sources said.

ASL manufactures cold roll steel products.

The company is alleged to be involved in a bank loan fraud case of ₹1,392 crore and was booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation in 2022.

It is alleged that Rao Dan Singh’s family and his companies took loan for ASL but never returned them and later these funds were written off, the sources said.

The MLA had unsuccessfully contested the recent Lok Sabha elections from the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh seat as a Congress nominee. He lost to BJP’s Dharambir Singh by more than 41,000 votes.