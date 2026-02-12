ED summons Capt, son in FEMA case

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and his son Raninder Singh in a 2016 case of alleged violation of forex rules under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). Former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh

The ED summons come months after the Punjab and Haryana high court allowed the federal agency to inspect the records maintained by the income tax department.

“Taking cognisance of the orders, fresh summons have been sent to Captain Amarinder Singh to appear before the agency on February 13, while Raninder has been summoned on February 12,” said an official privy to the matter. The agency said the summons were issued after complying with said legal procedures.

Raninder said he will fully cooperate with the agency. “As law-abiding citizens, we will cooperate fully with every investigation agency. We have absolute faith in the rule of law and are confident that truth and justice will prevail,” he posted on ‘X’.

Amarinder is currently admitted at a private hospital in SAS Nagar for his knee replacement surgery and is unexpected to adhere to agency summons.

This was not the first time that both father-son duo had been summoned by the federal agency in the case. Raninder had appeared before ED in 2020.

The ED investigation stems from a complaint against the former chief minister and his son m in November 2016, alleging tax evasion by concealing their foreign assets, besides possessing undisclosed assets abroad.

On November 30, 2016, the I-T department filed a complaint before the Ludhiana chief judicial magistrate against the duo under Section 277 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, along with provisions of the Indian Penal Code relating to false information and perjury.

The complaint alleged that credible information had been received through official channels showing that Amarinder was the beneficiary of foreign assets held through offshore entities, as well as bank accounts with HSBC Private Bank Geneva, Switzerland. The tax department also sought the details of Raninder’s alleged association with the Jacaranda trust.

On the basis of the complaint, the ED moved an application in the Ludhiana court seeking inspection of the documents, reportedly received from French authorities under the Indo-French Double Taxation Avoidance Convention (DTAC), to launch proceedings against the petitioners.

In 2020, the court allowed the federal agency to inspect the documents and the orders were subsequently upheld by the additional sessions judge in 2021.

However, Amarinder and his son moved the HC, challenging the Ludhiana court order allowing the ED to inspect files pertaining to income tax cases against them.

They contended that allowing ED to inspect income tax documents was a violation of a double taxation treaty between India and France, as the information was confidential and could only be shared with persons or authorities involved in the assessment or collection of taxes.

However, in September 2025, in its 14-page judgment, the HC permitted the ED to inspect the record of the complaints, besides allowing access to the information and related documents received from the French authorities on foreign assets. The court, however, told the agency that the same shall not be disseminated publicly unless permitted in accordance with law.

The court observed that the ED, being a statutory authority under the FEMA, is entitled to examine judicial records while conducting its probe.

“It is not a case that the information has been demanded for public dissemination; rather, it is only for carrying out investigation against the petitioners,” the court observed, adding that disallowing ED to access information here records would impact investigation.

Under FEMA, an Indian citizen cannot hold foreign assets or foreign bank accounts without clearance from the Reserve Bank of India.