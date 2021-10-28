Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Edu City: Chandigarh admn to examine why project failed
Edu City: Chandigarh admn to examine why project failed

The Edu City project was planned to come up on 150 acres in Sarangpur, with 75 acres reserved for private institutes
Published on Oct 28, 2021 01:43 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

With an aim to make Chandigarh a regional education hub, UT adviser Dharam Pal on Wednesday directed the officials concerned to examine the reasons for the failure of the ambitious Edu City plans.

The adviser was holding a high-level meeting of UT officials on expanding educational infrastructure in the city

“The project idea was floated in 2005 in Sarangpur. But currently only one firm is operational. Other companies didn’t pursue their projects at the site. In a bid to revive the projects, we need to know what exactly went wrong. I have directed the officials to submit a report on the issue. Thereafter, we will take up how to proceed further,” said Pal after the meeting.

The project was planned to come up on 150 acres, with 75 acres reserved for private institutes. In 2009, three institutes signed a memorandum of understanding to get licence for setting up campuses there, but a long list of those shortlisted had backed out. It was primarily due to the tough conditions laid down.

