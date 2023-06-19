Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / No more tests for promotion of teaching, non-teaching staff in Punjab

No more tests for promotion of teaching, non-teaching staff in Punjab

ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur
Jun 19, 2023 11:12 PM IST

The state government had in 2018 made it mandatory for teaching and non-teaching staff to pass the departmental test for promotion. HT has a copy of the minister’s orders.

Education minister Harjot Bains directed officials to remove the condition of departmental test for promotions and annual increment. The state government had in 2018 made it mandatory for teaching and non-teaching staff to pass the departmental test for promotion.

Education minister Harjot Bains directed officials to remove the condition of departmental test for promotions and annual increment. (HT File)
“I have come to know that neither the teaching nor non-teaching staff, who were recruited after 2018, have been considered for the annual increment and promotion. Therefore, they have been losing interest in their work because no test is being taken by other departments,” said the minister.

He added, “I have directed the department to omit the condition of the departmental test.”

It was a long-pending demand of the teaching and non-teaching organisation.

promotion education minister
