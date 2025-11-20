Search
Eight months on: Aam Aadmi Clinic operating from 12ft x 12ft shop in Ludhiana

ByRakshit Sharma, Ludhiana
Published on: Nov 20, 2025 03:22 am IST

The Aam Aadmi Clinic (AAC) located at Chhawani Mohalla, Ludhiana, has been forced to operate out of a cramped, temporary shop for over eight months after its original premises were gutted in a fire in February. Despite the extensive damage, the facility has yet to be repaired, leaving the clinic staff struggling to provide services in severely restricted space.

Currently, all the services of the clinic are being delivered from a small 12ft x 12ft shop owned by a gurdwara in Chhawani Mohalla. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The original AAC, which was considered a decent facility for the area, comprised two separate rooms (one for the doctor and one for the laboratory) along with a waiting hall for patients. Currently, all these services—consultation, inspection, testing, and patient waiting—are being delivered within a single, small 12ft x 12ft shop owned by the neighbourhood gurdwara.

Dr Prashant, posted at the clinic, confirmed the drastic change, stating, “The facility was decent in the area. It could handle several patients in the hall. There was a doctor’s office for inspection and consultation, as well as a lab for testing. Now all of these things are done in this cramped space.”

The fire, reportedly caused by a short circuit on February 7, resulted in total internal damage. The air conditioner, fridge, and medicines were all burnt. The intensity of the blaze was such that the gypsum boards on the false ceiling melted, and the metal frames of windows and doors were bent out of shape. It required two fire tenders to bring the incident under control.

The clinic was relocated to the nearby gurdwara shop approximately a month later, on March 9. According to Dr Prashant, while the department had planned reconstruction due to the major damage, the old structure has not yet been demolished to start work on the new building. He also mentioned that they received little support for setting up the makeshift clinic, even having to arrange fans themselves during the rising summer temperatures.

When approached for comment, district nodal officer for AACs, Dr Seema Chopra, stated, “We have written to the higher-ups for the renovation of the clinic.”

The Aam Aadmi Clinic in Ludhiana has been operating from a cramped temporary shop for over eight months after a fire destroyed its original facility. Despite the extensive damage, repairs have yet to begin, forcing staff to provide services in a single 12ft x 12ft space. The fire, caused by a short circuit, resulted in complete internal destruction.