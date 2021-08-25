Eight more members elected to Panjab University senate

Eight members from the constituency of heads of affiliated arts colleges were declared elected to Panjab University (PU) senate on Tuesday.

The polling for the constituency was held last week along with that of the teachers’ constituency of arts colleges, but results were declared on Tuesday after it was produced in high court in a sealed cover due to issue over the inclusion of a voter’s name in the list.

Of those elected, Kirandeep Kaur and Jatinder Kaur belong to the Goyal group; NR Sharma and RS Jhanji belong to the BJP group; and Nisha Bhargava and Rajesh Kumar Mahajan are from the DAV group. The other two elected members include Kuldeep Kaur Dhaliwal from Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and Rupinder Kaur from Jagpal group.

NR Sharma secured 11 votes followed by Kuldeep Kaur Dhaliwal at eight votes; Kirandeep Kaur secured seven votes.

Faculty polls: Timings fixed for faculty meetings

The varsity has also fixed the timings and the venue for faculty meetings for the election of senate members. The constituency of faculties will go to polls on September 1; earlier the polling was scheduled for August 23.

For the arts faculty, polling will be held from 9am to 10.30am, and for the medical sciences faculty, it will be held from 10.31am to 11.45am.

The faculty of languages will go to polls from 11.46am to 1pm and polling for the combined faculties will take place from 1.01pm to 4pm. For science faculty, polling will be held from 4.01pm to 6pm; for law faculty, polling will be held from 6.01pm to 7pm.

The constituency of faculties has total 755 voters and 12 candidates are in fray for the election of six members to the senate.