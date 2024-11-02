Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Eight more peddlers nabbed in Shimla’s Theog

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Nov 02, 2024 10:21 PM IST

Around 470 gm heroin had been recovered from a Shahi Mahatma Gang member hailing from Jammu and Kashmir

Police arrested eight more alleged peddlers of the Shahi Mahatma Gang in Theog as part of the ongoing crackdown against drug cartels.

Police arrested eight more alleged peddlers of the Shahi Mahatma Gang in Theog. (File)
Police arrested eight more alleged peddlers of the Shahi Mahatma Gang in Theog. (File)

The accused, Altamas Makrani from Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh; Navdeep Negi, Sandeep Sharma, Ranush Puharta, Khushi Ram Thakur, Someshwar, Puruskrit Verma, all from Rohru, Hanish and Ranta of Kotkhai, were nabbed from Theog during the ongoing investigation into the case registered at the Kotkhai police station.

Around 470 gm heroin had been recovered from a Shahi Mahatma Gang member hailing from Jammu and Kashmir. The fresh arrests have been made on the basis of backward linkages investigation, including financial investigation and technical inputs.

Police had earlier on October 24 arrested Sahil Mehta, another resident of Rohru.

Police said the kingpin has already been arrested. The interstate drug racket had been active in the Rohru-Chirgaon area for the past 3-4 years. So far, police have arrested 26 persons involved in drug trade.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //