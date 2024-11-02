Eight more peddlers nabbed in Shimla’s Theog

Police arrested eight more alleged peddlers of the Shahi Mahatma Gang in Theog as part of the ongoing crackdown against drug cartels. Police arrested eight more alleged peddlers of the Shahi Mahatma Gang in Theog. (File)

The accused, Altamas Makrani from Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh; Navdeep Negi, Sandeep Sharma, Ranush Puharta, Khushi Ram Thakur, Someshwar, Puruskrit Verma, all from Rohru, Hanish and Ranta of Kotkhai, were nabbed from Theog during the ongoing investigation into the case registered at the Kotkhai police station.

Around 470 gm heroin had been recovered from a Shahi Mahatma Gang member hailing from Jammu and Kashmir. The fresh arrests have been made on the basis of backward linkages investigation, including financial investigation and technical inputs.

Police had earlier on October 24 arrested Sahil Mehta, another resident of Rohru.

Police said the kingpin has already been arrested. The interstate drug racket had been active in the Rohru-Chirgaon area for the past 3-4 years. So far, police have arrested 26 persons involved in drug trade.