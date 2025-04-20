Menu Explore
Eight nabbed for killing dhaba operator in Pataudi

ByPress Trust of India, Gurugram
Apr 20, 2025 05:32 AM IST

Dhaba operator Deepender alias Monu (37), a resident of Jatoli village in Pataudi area, was shot dead on Tuesday night allegedly over an old rivalry.

Eight people have been arrested from Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior in connection with the murder of a dhaba operator in Pataudi area here, police said on Saturday.They said the accused are being interrogated.

According to police, a crime unit from Manesar traced the accused to Gwalior, where they had fled after the murder, and arrested them on Friday. (HT File)

Dhaba operator Deepender alias Monu (37), a resident of Jatoli village in Pataudi area, was shot dead on Tuesday night allegedly over an old rivalry. An FIR was registered in the case and Pataudi police had launched a search for the accused.

According to police, a crime unit from Manesar traced the accused to Gwalior, where they had fled after the murder, and arrested them on Friday.

The arrested accused were Vicky, Harsh and Vishal, residents of Todapur village; Puneet of Bhoda Kalan village; Vipin of Heli Mandi; Manthan Sharma and Nikhil of Jatoli village and Saurabh from Murbai ka Pura in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh, said police.

A police spokesperson said, “During interrogation, it was revealed that Puneet and Vipin shot the dhaba operator, while Vicky, Harsh, Vishal and Nikhil stood outside with weapons and Manthan waited with a bike. Saurabh had provided the weapons used in the murder.”He said the dhaba operator Deepender was killed over rivalry over a murder.

“In 2020, Deepender’s brother Rohit had murdered one Inderjeet. Deepender was killed in revenge for that,” the police spokesperson said.

