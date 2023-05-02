Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Speeding car mows down 8-year-old playing near road in Panchkula

Speeding car mows down 8-year-old playing near road in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
May 02, 2023 03:01 AM IST

The child succumbed to the injuries; as the enraged family members attacked the driver and smashed his car’s windshield, he fled the spot

A speeding car mowed down an eight-year-old boy while he was playing on the roadside near some hutments in Sector 25 on Monday.

Panchkula police said the car driver helped the parents rush the injured child to a private hospital in Sector 10, from where he was taken to the civil hospital in Sector 6. (Getty images)
Police said the car driver helped the parents rush the injured child to a private hospital in Sector 10, from where he was taken to the civil hospital in Sector 6.

But the child succumbed to the injuries. As the enraged family members attacked the driver and smashed his car’s windshield, he fled the spot.

Police have booked the unidentified driver under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code at the Chandimandir police station.

The deceased’s father, who hails from Uttar Pradesh and works as a construction labourer, told the police that he and his family live in a hutment in Sector 25.

He said owing to ongoing construction work, gravel was lying on the footpath, where his son was playing with some children. Around 4.30 pm, a speeding Maruti Suzuki Brezza hit his son and ran over him, leading to his death.

The post-mortem was conducted and the body was handed over to the kin. Police have launched a manhunt to arrest the absconding driver.

civil hospital speeding car
