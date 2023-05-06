Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Thieves break into elderly couple’s house in Panchkula

Thieves break into elderly couple’s house in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
May 06, 2023 01:20 AM IST

Thieves broke into the house of an elderly couple in Sector 21 and decamped with 10,000 in cash and keys of four cars on the intervening night between May 1 and 2.

In his complaint, Raj Singh, 75, who retired as a deputy director from the Haryana government, told the police that a gang of thieves, who were five to six in number, entered their house through a window after cutting the glass around 2.15 am. They stole the music system with two speakers and two microphones, his wife’s purse containing around 10,000 in cash and an ATM card, besides the keys of their Innova Crysta, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Maruti Wagon R and Hyundai EON cars.

The thieves were captured in the CCTV cameras. As per police, they entered the house around 2.15 am and remained there till 3.45 am. They even tried to withdraw cash from the stolen ATM card at 3.58 am. A case under Sections 380 (theft) and 457 (house trespass) of the IPC has been registered at the Sector-5 police station.

