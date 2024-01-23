close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Elderly man loses 36.84 lakh to sextortion, 8 held

Elderly man loses 36.84 lakh to sextortion, 8 held

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jan 23, 2024 07:44 AM IST

The accused have been identified as Zafar, Jilsaad, Nasir, Iqbal, Zafaruddin, Chandu, Asir and Akram, all residents of Rajasthan

Eight persons from Rajasthan were arrested on Monday for allegedly blackmailing an elderly Bhiwani resident and extorting 36.84 lakh in a sextortion case.

Bhiwani superintendent of police (SP) Varun Singla said that the elderly man received a video call on WhatsApp and a girl appeared in a nude video on the other side. (HT Photo)
Bhiwani superintendent of police (SP) Varun Singla said that the elderly man received a video call on WhatsApp and a girl appeared in a nude video on the other side. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Zafar, Jilsaad, Nasir, Iqbal, Zafaruddin, Chandu, Asir and Akram, all residents of Rajasthan.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The victim in his complaint on January 19, told the police that on January 17 he received a video call on WhatsApp and upon answering a girl appeared in a nude video. The accused recorded the screen and threatened the victim by saying that they would upload the video on social media and extorted 36.84 lakh.

Bhiwani superintendent of police (SP) Varun Singla said that the elderly man received a video call on WhatsApp and a girl appeared in a nude video on the other side.

“ The caller recorded the screen and later sent the nude videos to the elderly man. The accused also threatened to upload videos on social media and extorted 36.84 lakh. The accused told the elderly man that they were working in Delhi police and CBI. Zafar is the mastermind behind the case. All of them were produced before the local court, and were sent to police remand,” the SP added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On