Elderly man loses 36.84 lakh to sextortion, 8 held

Eight persons from Rajasthan were arrested on Monday for allegedly blackmailing an elderly Bhiwani resident and extorting ₹36.84 lakh in a sextortion case. Bhiwani superintendent of police (SP) Varun Singla said that the elderly man received a video call on WhatsApp and a girl appeared in a nude video on the other side.

The accused have been identified as Zafar, Jilsaad, Nasir, Iqbal, Zafaruddin, Chandu, Asir and Akram, all residents of Rajasthan.

The victim in his complaint on January 19, told the police that on January 17 he received a video call on WhatsApp and upon answering a girl appeared in a nude video. The accused recorded the screen and threatened the victim by saying that they would upload the video on social media and extorted ₹36.84 lakh.

“ The caller recorded the screen and later sent the nude videos to the elderly man. The accused also threatened to upload videos on social media and extorted ₹36.84 lakh. The accused told the elderly man that they were working in Delhi police and CBI. Zafar is the mastermind behind the case. All of them were produced before the local court, and were sent to police remand,” the SP added.