Elderly woman dies in house collapse as showers lash Jammu

An elderly woman died in a house collapse, several structures and low lying areas were inundated after heavy rains lashed Jammu region on Wednesday, People try to move a vehicle stuck in a pit on a waterlogged road amid torrential rains in Jammu. (ANI)

The heavy downpour for nearly three hours in the morning threw normal life out of gear.

“An old woman died when her mud house collapsed in heavy rains in Gundha village in Rajouri district. The deceased was identified as Kako Devi, 60,” a police official said.

The deceased’s body was recovered from under the debris by rescuers and shifted to a hospital.

At least eight residential structures were washed away at Doonga village in Kathua district following a cloudburst, the officials said, adding there was no report of any casualty.

Heavy rain lashed Jammu for more than three hours from 9:30 am that caused water-logging in low lying areas and threw normal life out of gear in the capital city.

People faced hardships while commuting flooded roads at various places, including Dogra Chowk, Canal Road, Bikram Chowk, Gandhi Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Gorkha Colony and Sanjay Nagar, while many residents and shopkeepers saw their premises inundated.

“The downpour also led to an increase... an increase in the water level in the Tawi and other water bodies but there was no immediate threat of floods,” the officials said.

According to the local Met office, Rajouri district recorded the highest rainfall at 74 mm during 24 hours followed by Jammu at 48.5 mm and Ramban 17.5 mm.

The Met office has forecast wet weather across Jammu division till August 15 with intense showers for a brief period and possibility of flash floods and landslides in vulnerable places across Jammu and Kashmir and heavy rainfall at isolated places in Jammu division.