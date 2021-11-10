Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Elderly woman duped of gold jewellery in Chandigarh
Elderly woman duped of gold jewellery in Chandigarh

Two persons duped an elderly woman of gold jewellery at Sector 49 in Chandigarh; she claimed to be “hypnotised” by two fraudsters into removing all her jewellery and keeping it on a handkerchief
Published on Nov 10, 2021 02:37 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Two persons duped a 72-year-old woman of her gold jewellery at Sector 49 in Chandigarh.

In her complaint to the police, Sarla Kant Angra, a resident of Pushpac Complex, Sector 49, Chandigarh, told the police that on November 6 she was returning back from a temple in Sector 49 when a man stopped her near the boundary wall of Pushpac Society on the pretext of asking her an address.

She said soon he was joined by a woman and the duo engaged her in conversation. Sarla claimed to be “hypnotised” by them into removing all her jewellery and keeping it on a handkerchief held by the man. She removed all the jewellery that she was wearing, gold bangles, ring, chain, diamond pendant and earrings.

She said he handed over the handkerchief in which he had tied her jewellery and told her to open the same only after reaching home.

She said after reaching home and “gaining senses” she opened the handkerchief, but found instead of gold jewellery there were iron bangles.

A case under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC was registered at the Sector 49 police station, Chandigarh.

