Elderly woman killed by speeding bike in Zirakpur

An 84-year-old woman died after being hit by a speeding motorcycle in Zirakpur on Tuesday evening. This is the fourth road fatality in Mohali this week. Zirakpur police have registered an FIR under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. (HT File)

The victim, Narinder Kaur, a resident of Dashmesh Colony in Zirakpur, was walking with her daughter Rajinder Kaur towards Singh Sabha gurdwara, when the mishap took place.

As they reached the slip road in front of Aggarwal Sweets, a speeding motorcycle struck her from the back. The impact knocked the elderly woman to the ground, causing serious head injuries. The motorcycle rider also fell after the collision but helped rush the injured woman to a nearby private hospital in Zirakpur for treatment.

Doctors later referred Kaur to a hospital in Panchkula, where she died during treatment. Police said the rider left after helping admit the victim to the hospital.

The victim’s daughter told police that she was too distressed at the time of the incident to note down the registration number of the motorcycle but said she would be able to identify the rider if she saw him again.

Following the complaint, Zirakpur police registered an FIR under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.