Himachal dissolves panchayati raj bodies after tenure expires

The Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday dissolved elected panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) across the state following the expiry of their tenure and has constituted administrative committees to run gram panchayats, panchayat samitis and zila parishads until elections are held. Himachal Pradesh has 3,577 panchayats. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to a notification issued by the department of panchayati raj on Saturday the tenure of existing elected representatives of PRIs in Himachal Pradesh expired on January 31, 2026. However, elections to reconstitute these bodies could not be conducted due to the application of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Himachal Pradesh has 3,577 panchayats. According to the State Election Commission, there are more than 55 lakh voters in the Himachal Pradesh panchayat areas.

The dissolution applies to the entire state, except gram panchayats and panchayat samitis in sub-division Keylong of Lahaul-Spiti district, sub-division Pangi of Chamba district, and four gram panchayats of Kullu district.

As per the notification, the PRIs are deemed to have been dissolved under Sections 120 and 128 of the Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Act, 1994.

The state government has constituted committees to exercise the powers and perform the functions of the dissolved bodies. For gram panchayats, the block development officer will function as chairperson, while the panchayat secretary will act as member secretary. For panchayat samitis, the chief executive officer will be the chairperson, with the social education and block planning officer or a nominated official as member, and the panchayat inspector or sub inspector as member secretary. For zila parishads, the chief executive officer will serve as chairperson, with the district development officer as member and the district panchayat officer as member secretary.

The notification also clarified that for payments related to Central Finance Commission grants, the member secretary will act as the maker and the chairperson as the checker for the respective panchayats.

For the first time in the state’s history, administrators will be appointed in all panchayats: Jai Ram Thakur

Expressing “disappointment” former chief minister and Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said, “Administrators will be appointed in approximately 3,600 gram panchayats of the state from February 1, and for the first time in the history of the state, panchayati raj will be completely handed over to government representatives.”

In a statement issued on Saturday, Thakur lashed out at the government saying, “More than 30,000 elected representatives will become ineffective. The government and its head, who have been touring the state and holding fasts in the name of Mahatma Gandhi, are strangling the very dream of panchayati raj and gram swaraj that Mahatma Gandhi himself envisioned. This not only reflects double standards but also exposes the reality of the Sukhu government, which is far removed from public interest and concerns.”