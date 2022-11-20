Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Election of sarpanches will help implement public schemes: Minister

Haryana minister of development and panchayats Devender Babli said the sarpanches will first get training about their nature of work

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

: As most of the sarpanches are being elected in the state, Haryana minister of development and panchayats Devender Babli said that their election will help in implementing public schemes.

“They will first get training about their nature of work. In the next two years till assembly elections take place, I believe sarpanches from other states will come and learn their working model,” he added.

Babli was in Ambala to invite workers of the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) for the party’s foundation day celebrations next month in Bhiwani. Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala will also meet the party cadre here on November 25.

